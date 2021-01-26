I495 crash involving multiple cars results in multiple injuries, lane closures

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A crash involving at least four cars on I495 before exit 33 has resulted in multiple injuries and lane closures, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

Officials say three adults and a minor have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue on the interstate around 10:30 a.m. Officials say at least four vehicles are involved.

Update – IL I495 Beltway prior to Connecticut Avenue, collision, involves at least four (4) vehicles, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating multiple injuries, @mcfrs M726, RS741, E750, A705, PE707, A723, A708 on scene, some lanes blocked https://t.co/51aVJtVe6V — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 26, 2021

There is no further information at this time.