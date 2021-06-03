I-81 Northbound closed following multiple-vehicle accident

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Drivers are in standstill traffic following a multiple-vehicle accident on I-81 Northbound near exit 8. The interstate is shut down, and drivers are expected to detour.

Berkeley County emergency communication reported that a total of four vehicles are involved in the accident. There is also a report of a fuel spill. The first vehicle accident report was received around 4:25 p.m.

Baker Heights Fire Company, the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are currently at the scene to investigate the accident.

There is not currently any information on the number of injuries or types of vehicles involved.