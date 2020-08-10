Update: I-270 NB now open following truck crash

I-270 NB is closed in the area of Clarksburg on the afternoon of August 10, 2020 for a truck crash. (Photo: Google Maps via chart.maryland.gov)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — All lanes on I-270 northbound are now open after a truck crash caused lane closures on Monday afternoon.

The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted 3:49 p.m. that all lanes were closed, and the crash happened just ahead of Exit 22 for Old Hundred Road. The lanes reopened by 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

