HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a serious crash on I-81 close to US 40 exit in Hagerstown. The crash happened under the overpass bridge of the exit.

No words on injuries or numbers of vehicles involved, but WDVM at the scene observed at least 3 vehicles involved.

The call came in around 1:44 p.m., dispatch said.

No information is immediately available at this time, but traffic has been diverted off from I-81.