SUITLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Carjackings in Prince George’s County went up over 40% since 2021, this is why officials are calling this a crisis. PG County Councilmember at-large, Mel Franklin said, “We have to do something, and do something urgently about this issue.” 132 carjackings have been reported so far in 2022. Last year, 394 carjackings, and in 2020, 263.

County officials believe by the end of the year, a new record will be set. “We call for a state of emergency, right here in this county where I live, for carjackings. It’s because carjackings are unacceptable, violent crimes, and we’re going to go after it,” former county executive, Rushern Baker stated.

This problem stretches from D.C. to Maryland, over to Virginia. Police say it happens like this: leaving people at gas stations, parking lots, and even in driveways, held at gunpoint. Baker, who’s running for Maryland governor, believes harsher penalties, more funding, and joint efforts between federal and local law enforcement agencies are the cure.

“This is a criminal enterprise, so it needs the governor’s help working with FBI and justice department to help reduce carjackings,” he said.

D.C. also has a carjacking task force that often works with PGPD to help identify repeat offenders.