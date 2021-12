MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are currently investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

The accident happened at Dolley Madison Blvd. and Ingleside Ave. The driver of the car stayed at the accident until FCPD arrived. Dolley Madison Blvd. is currently closed between Old Dominion Dr. & Elm St in both directions.