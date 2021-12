HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Monday morning on N Burhans Blvd.

Police said that 93-year-old Harold Lafferty was driving along the road when he failed to make a turn heading south. His car travelled into the northbound lanes and was hit by another car.

Lafferty was ejected following the crash. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other car was transported as well with minor injuries.