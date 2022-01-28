Family pleads for answers in deadly hit & run pedestrian crash

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A woman is dead, and one week later, a family is pleading for the person responsible to come forward. Police are left with no leads as they continue to investigate the case.

Police stood at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Ferrara Drive, where multiple fatal pedestrian crashes have happened. The family of the most recent victim is pleading for the involved driver to come forward.

Luz Marina Roa, 59, was killed last week while crossing at this deadly intersection, but unfortunately, the driver responsible did not stop. Police are looking for a light blue, 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat.

Sgt. Elijah Kinser of the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit said, “We have about 5 or 6 open fatal hit and runs, and if people don’t come forward, then we don’t close the case.”

Roa’s family is desperate for someone to come forward. A pair of ghost shoes sit on one of the poles at the side of the road in her memory. On the same day, there were two additional fatal crashes in the county, something that happens all too often, which brings a major concern for pedestrian safety across the county.

The county has already added two pedestrian beacons along Veirs Mill.

Wade Holland said, “We’re looking at the corridor holistically, and hopefully make systematic changes to make it safer in this corridor.”

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to come forward regardless of their immigration status.