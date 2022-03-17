OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — If you have a need for speed, you may have to change your driving habits pretty soon. Officials are pushing for speed cameras on the ICC.

House Bill 811 calls for cameras to be placed along the intercounty connector, better known as MD-200. It runs through Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. Drivers and people who live in the area have been complaining about excessive speed ever since the roadway opened about 10 years ago.

Maryland Transit Authority recorded an increase in accidents over the past few years. Data show average vehicle speeds are clocking in more than 10% above the posted speed limit of 60 miles per hour.

“Knowing what the speeds are on the ICC trying to bring speeds down to that limit will be a significant improvement,” said Sen. Ben Kramer (D – District 19 Montgomery County).

“The 60 mph limit is widely ignored by far too many drivers and data shows that Maryland roads are growing more dangerous and deadly,” said Mark Friedman with the Maryland Coalition for Highway Safety.

People who live near the ICC stretch have also filed complaints about the noise.