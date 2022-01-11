Driver shortage causes longer wait times for some Ride On buses in Montgomery Co.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, many across our region are out of commission, and it has put a strain on the transportation system in Montgomery County.

Ride-On bus trips and routes will be reduced to adjust to the bus driver shortage. There has been an increase in bus drivers who have tested positive for Covid. And this is a regional problem as metro buses are also running on weekend schedules because of the same issue.

The county’s department of transportation officials say starting on Jan. 16, and they will have fewer trips on about half its routes while maintaining the same span of service” – service would be dropped by 9%.

The county will review the temporary schedule in about six to eight weeks.

Ride-On bus service remains free for all riders.