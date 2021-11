GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on I-270 early this Friday morning.

Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. on northbound lanes before Middlebrook Road in Germantown.

Maryland State Police said the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road when a truck crashed into the back of the car, killing the driver. The crash shut down multiple lanes into the early morning commute.