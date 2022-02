BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning.

The collision happened on Laurel-Bowie Road, right next to Bowie State University, shutting down the stretch of the roadway for the entire morning rush hour.

Police say it was a two-car crash and one of those drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. What caused the crash is yet to be determined.