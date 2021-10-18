D.C. police investigate fatal crash

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday.

Police said that the crash happened on the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. They said that around 10:07 p.m., someone was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when a person driving a Ford Focus hit the pedestrian.

Police said that EMS responded to the scene, but the victim — 73-year-old Gary Minor of Northeast D.C. — was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts failed. The driver of the car stayed on the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.