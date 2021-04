HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police, fire, and rescue are on the scene of an incident at the intersection of Antietam Street at Locust St. in Downtown Hagerstown.

Washington County Dispatch says at least one person was injured with additional emergency units in route. Traffic should avoid the area at this time by using Potomac St., Baltimore St., or Washington St. in the downtown area.

This story is developing and WDVM is in route to bring you the latest.