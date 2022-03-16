MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a fuel leak.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. under the Rockville Pike, near the I-270 split involving two tractor-trailers, a box truck, and two other vehicles.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, several people were trapped and three were taken to a hospital, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

As of late afternoon on Wednesday, the road is fully back open.