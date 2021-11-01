Alexandria to resume enforcement of vehicle registration, expired licenses

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — After nearly 21 months, the City of Alexandria will resume enforcing vehicle registration decals, expired driver’s licenses and HOV lane restrictions.

The changes begin Dec. 1 and comes after the winding down of the several-month backlog of DMV appointments, according to a press release.

Amanda Paga from the Alexandria Police Department encourages drivers to check their documents, especially as travel is expected to increase for the holidays.



“We wanted to make the announcement here at the beginning of November so that we could give people that one month to get educated,” said Paga. “Take that opportunity to look at their documents and say, ‘Hey, I need my sticker, my driver’s license needs updated.’ A lot of that stuff can be done online now, so it’s as simple as once its done, you print out your receipt or you keep your paperwork.”

Residents can learn more about the renewal of existing vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses, visit dmvnow.com.