Additional E-scooter regulations underway in Montgomery Co.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — E-scooters can be spotted all over Montgomery County, and because of that, officials are working to establish rules for safety.

The county introduced a bill a few weeks ago that would regulate the speed of electric scooters and areas to park them. Many had concerns about rider safety and where to store them after use. The proposed bill would require residents to register an e-scooter for personal use, an owner of more than one e-scooter to register and pay a fee, and riders under 18 to wear a helmet.

The bill also limits speed with a goal to reduce injuries.

Hannah Henn of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation said, “When used properly and appropriately managed, mobility devices such as e-scooters can expand the reach of our overall transit network and reduce the use of automobiles for short and medium-length trips.”

County Executive Marc Elrich also supports the bill.