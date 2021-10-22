3-year-old killed after crash in Montgomery County

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A multi-car crash in Montgomery County left one child dead.

The crash happened Thursday night involving three vehicles at the intersection of Georgia Avenue at Dexter Avenue, where police arrived following a report of a three-vehicle collision.

Investigators say an Acura and a honda were traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue, approaching dexter avenue when the driver of a Ford attempted to make a left turn – from northbound lanes striking both cars.

The Acura then left the roadway and struck a brick wall. Three passengers were in the Acura including, a three-year-old child who died from their injures.

“All who were involved in the collision – out of the five people there was one child who was transported and pronounced deceased,” said Casandra Durham with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.