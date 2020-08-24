The Powerpuff Girls are Coming Back

Fifteen years later and the squad is coming back! sort of…

We reunite with the titular girls are teenage twenty somethings that regret their lack of childhood and the bizarre nature of their past existence as crime fighters.

The live action re-imagining of the Powerpuff girls comes to CW from the minds of writers and producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody.

The original run aired in 1998 and ended in 2005 spanning six seasons and an animated reboot in 2016.

The concept features all the CW favorite motifs: superheroes, teen drama, and badass female protagonists!

Read more on Variety.