Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the IHeart Music Festival with the CW

Featuring: BTS, Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, and Coldplay

Covid got you down? Watch the biggest names in music with IHeart; Bigger than Coachella! The IHeart Music Festival is the largest live music event with over 16 billion mentions on social media. Many of the top names in music performing together for the first time in months!