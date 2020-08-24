LOCAL ACTRESS JAVICIA LESLIE CAST IN TITLE ROLL OF CW’S “BATWOMAN

2005 LARGO HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE HAILS FROM UPPER MARLBORO, MD

Washington, DC (July 29,2020) The CW Network, broadcast on DCW50 in Washington, DC, will officially launch its new season in January 2021 with its regularly scheduled series line-up. The new line-up will include the network’s signature returning series, as well as four new series, including the return of the DC’s most iconic superhero in SUPERMAN & LOIS, the return of the Texas Rangers in WALKER, the reimagined KUNG FU and the rebellious drama THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH.

The second season premiere “Batwoman” also hits in January –with a new Batwoman! Upper Marlboro, MD native Javicia Leslie will become the first African American actress to play Batwoman in film or on TV. Leslie will play Ryan Wilder for the show’s second season, replacing Ruby Rose who played Kate Kane. Born in Germany, Leslie grew up in a military family. The Leslie family eventually relocated to Upper Marlboro, MD. She is a 2005 graduate of Largo High School. Upon graduating from Hampton University in Virginia, Leslie moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Her film and TV credits include “Killer Coach,” “The Family Business,” and “God Friended Me.”

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a statement.