Welcome to the WDVM/DCW50 Virtual Job Fair. Looking for a new job or career direction? Below you will find local employers looking to fill open job positions. Click on each employer to learn more about the company, job benefits, and open positions. Check back often as employers share their open jobs throughout the month.
SPONSORS
Promedica Senior Care
Grow with us at Promedica in Chambersburg, PA
Promedica Senior Care provides Short and Long Term Care, as well as Outpatient Rehabilitation. With over 19,000 employees having five or more years of tenure with Promedica, we are the employer of choice for over 50,000+ talented professionals. We offer the advantages you’d expect from a company on a quest to become the leading care provider nationwide.
BENEFITS:
|•
|
Sign-On Bonus for 2nd & 3rd Shift Full-Time CNAs, LPNs, & RNs
|•
|
2nd & 3rd Shift Differential
|•
|
Tuition Reimbursement
|•
|
Comprehensive Health Coverage
|•
|
Retirement & Savings Plan
|•
|
Paid Time Off
|•
|
Career Advancement
|•
|
Competitive Salary
OPENINGS:
|•
|
Social Worker-Masters PRN
|•
|
Registered Nurse Hospice Evening/Weekend/On-Call
|•
|
Registered Nurse Hospice
|•
|
Hospitality Aide
|•
|
Certified Nursing Assistant-CNA
|•
|
Licensed Practical Nurse-LPN
|•
|
Registered Nurse-RN
|•
|
Activity Assistant
Continental of Winchester
Looking for a New Career?
Continental Winchester is one of the world’s leading suppliers of technical elastomer products and is a specialist in plastics technology. Continental Winchester develops and produces functional parts, components, and systems for machine and plant engineering, mining, the automotive industry, and other important industries.
BENEFITS:
|•
|
Paid Time Off
|•
|
Employee Discounts
|•
|
Annual Bonus
|•
|
Employer 401(k) Match
|•
|
On-Site Gym
NOW HIRING:
|•
|
Controller – Line Lead
|•
|
Industrial Electrician
|•
|
Industrial Maintenance Technician
|•
|
Production Technician
Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
Safety begins with “S” but begins with “YOU”!
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services protects the public, its employees, and detainees and offenders under its supervision. The correctional side of DPSCS operations includes all Maryland State prisons. Dedicated professionals oversee 18 prisons and pre-release centers whose mission is to protect the public by incarcerating sentenced criminals.
BENEFITS:
|•
|
Leave Benefits
|•
|
Health Benefits
|•
|
Correctional Officer Retirement System
|•
|
Free MD Mass Transit
|•
|
Retention and Longevity Pay
|•
|
Military Leave
|•
|
Flexible Spending Accounts
|•
|
Student Loan Forgiveness
|•
|
Employee Assistance Plan
|•
|
State Employees Credit Union
|•
|
$5,000 Hiring Bonus
|•
|
Career Progression
OPENING: Correctional Officer
Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is hiring Correctional Officers in your area! A Correctional Officer I is the entry level position in the Correctional Officer series. Correctional Officers are responsible for overseeing individuals (inmates) who have been arrested and awaiting trail, along with those who have been sentenced by the courts to serve time in a State Correctional Facility or Pre-Trial Institution.
Conagra
WE’RE HIRING NOW
Build a career with a leading food company.
We’re expanding and hiring Entry & Experienced Level Positions!
Great Benefits, Pay, Vacation, Growth
Join the Highest Impact Culture in Food close to home in Hagerstown, MD.
Proudly making Gardein.
BENEFITS:
We care about your total well-being and will support you with the following, subject to your location and role:
|•
|
Health: Medical, dental & vision insurance, company-paid life, accident & disability insurance
|•
|
Wealth: great salaries, matching 401(k) & stock purchase plan
|•
|
Growth: online courses, virtual & classroom development experiencess
|•
|
Balance: paid-time off , & flexible work-schedules