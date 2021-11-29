Promedica Senior Care

Your browser does not support the video tag. Grow with us at Promedica in Chambersburg, PA Promedica Senior Care provides Short and Long Term Care, as well as Outpatient Rehabilitation. With over 19,000 employees having five or more years of tenure with Promedica, we are the employer of choice for over 50,000+ talented professionals. We offer the advantages you’d expect from a company on a quest to become the leading care provider nationwide. BENEFITS: • Sign-On Bonus for 2nd & 3rd Shift Full-Time CNAs, LPNs, & RNs • 2nd & 3rd Shift Differential • Tuition Reimbursement • Comprehensive Health Coverage • Retirement & Savings Plan • Paid Time Off • Career Advancement • Competitive Salary OPENINGS: • Social Worker-Masters PRN • Registered Nurse Hospice Evening/Weekend/On-Call • Registered Nurse Hospice • Hospitality Aide • Certified Nursing Assistant-CNA • Licensed Practical Nurse-LPN • Registered Nurse-RN • Activity Assistant VIEW OPENINGS

Continental of Winchester

Looking for a New Career? Continental Winchester is one of the world’s leading suppliers of technical elastomer products and is a specialist in plastics technology. Continental Winchester develops and produces functional parts, components, and systems for machine and plant engineering, mining, the automotive industry, and other important industries. BENEFITS: • Paid Time Off • Employee Discounts • Annual Bonus • Employer 401(k) Match • On-Site Gym NOW HIRING: • Controller – Line Lead • Industrial Electrician • Industrial Maintenance Technician • Production Technician To learn more about these opportunities

APPLY TODAY

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Your browser does not support the video tag. Safety begins with “S” but begins with “YOU”! The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services protects the public, its employees, and detainees and offenders under its supervision. The correctional side of DPSCS operations includes all Maryland State prisons. Dedicated professionals oversee 18 prisons and pre-release centers whose mission is to protect the public by incarcerating sentenced criminals. BENEFITS: • Leave Benefits • Health Benefits • Correctional Officer Retirement System • Free MD Mass Transit • Retention and Longevity Pay • Military Leave • Flexible Spending Accounts • Student Loan Forgiveness • Employee Assistance Plan • State Employees Credit Union • $5,000 Hiring Bonus • Career Progression OPENING: Correctional Officer Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is hiring Correctional Officers in your area! A Correctional Officer I is the entry level position in the Correctional Officer series. Correctional Officers are responsible for overseeing individuals (inmates) who have been arrested and awaiting trail, along with those who have been sentenced by the courts to serve time in a State Correctional Facility or Pre-Trial Institution. APPLY TODAY

Conagra