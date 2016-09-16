Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
Montgomery County Agricultural Fair opens for a 71st time
Top Stories
Local doctors stress the importance of vaccines for National Immunization Awareness Month
Beekeepers warn of decline in honey bee population
Hundreds run for doughnuts and a cause
MCPD asks for help in locating woman missing for one year
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Northwest_high_school
Northwest High School recognized as one the nation’s “Schools of Opportunity”
Trending Stories
Android users need to be aware of malware on phones you buy online
Man found guilty for killing wife, shooting self in cover-up
EPA won’t approve warning labels for Roundup chemical
Woman dies after driving south in I-81 northbound lanes
Lucky Charms introduces marshmallow-only bags
Tweets by WDVMTV