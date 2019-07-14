Skip to content
WDVM
Hagerstown
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
City of Fairfax joins in on the E-Scooter frenzy
Top Stories
High speed chase by multiple law enforcement agencies leads to arrest of Arlington man
Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls fire and smoke alarms
Police warn drivers of increased vehicle theft during summer
Hagerstown Regional Airport hosts “Open Airplane Event” with a new twist
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
midweek
A beautiful Monday for the I-270 region before showers and storms midweek
Northern Virginia to see sunshine on Monday
The Frederick “Cheese” open up series at home against the Salem Red Sox
Tweets by WDVMTV