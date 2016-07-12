Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
Clarke County Fair hosts showmanship contest for children with special needs
Top Stories
New app makes it easier for people to help end hunger in Prince William County
Montgomery Parks urge residents to avoid contact with toxic lake
Local storyteller brings history and science to life for Hancock locals
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after killing motorcyclist, DUI
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Mayor Brian Grim
Cumberland resident fights to keep his home
Trending Stories
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after killing motorcyclist, DUI
Resist Rockwool protesters head to D.C.
Aldie woman killed in head-on crash in Ashburn
Former Shenandoah University student sentenced for sexual assault
Several police officers shot in Philadelphia
Tweets by WDVMTV