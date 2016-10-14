Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
Crash in Frederick injures three
Top Stories
Appalachian Trail mural would put Front Royal on another trail
Blood drive held for Prince William County employee killed in motorcycle crash
Men use heavy equipment certifications as a second chance at life
Community garden receives grant to help save spoiling produce
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Leilani_key
Wonderful Ones: Chase Smith and Leilani Key
Trending Stories
Countdown to Kickoff: Hedgesville Eagles
Countdown to Kickoff: Hampshire Trojans
Police find stolen vehicle, guns, drugs in Silver Spring
Hagerstown Police Department sees an increase in thefts from motor vehicles
43-year-old dies in car accident
Tweets by WDVMTV