Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
One person transported after crash on Dual Highway
Top Stories
One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Berkeley County
Montgomery County students rally against gun violence
Police investigate stabbing, assaults
National health center week provides opportunities for local outreach
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Ken Jones
Pop-up shop stops through Franklin County
Trending Stories
One person transported after crash on Dual Highway
One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Berkeley County
Countdown to Kickoff: Jefferson Cougars
Frederick County community launches 2020 census committee
Town of Hillsboro reworking plans to “ReThink 9”; old plan too expensive and too slow
Tweets by WDVMTV