Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Veterans Voices
Ag News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Police investigate homicide in Germantown, suspect in custody
Top Stories
HPD cracks down on motorists, pedestrians violating road laws
New online permit system launches in Arlington County
STUDY: Maryland ranks 8th happiest state nationwide
Efforts underway to improve amount of trash that enters Antietam Creek
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Marketplace
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Jonathan_street
Hagerstown Police Department investigating shots fired near Jonathan Street
Trending Stories
I-66 fatal single-vehicle crash remains under investigation
West Virginia family still without answers after 2018 fatal hit-and-run
Former addict unable to speak at HCC, discovers family member overdosing
Three charged with child sex crimes in Frederick County
Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony held in Ijamsville
Tweets by WDVMTV