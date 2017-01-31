Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
One person transported to hospital after tractor-trailer crash
Top Stories
Truck fire at Love’s in Hagerstown
First responders in Washington County came together for an active shooter drill
Overdoses reported in Washington County have declined
Two women charged with distributing drugs to inmates
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
International_automobile_industry
While Trump fights for border tax, Hagerstown auto dealer advocating for free trade
Tweets by WDVMTV