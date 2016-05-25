Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
MCPD detectives investigate armed robbery caught on video
Top Stories
Hagerstown attorney joins legal fight against pharmaceutical companies
Krumpe’s Do-nuts given Cornerstone Award by Comptroller
Rockville residents allowed to cast their votes by mail
School-wide pep rally kicks off First day of School
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Frederick_county_teacher_of_the_year
Students describe Teacher of the Year as the “coolest”
Trending Stories
MCPD detectives investigate armed robbery caught on video
School-wide pep rally kicks off First day of School
Frederick County, Va. to continue recycling plastics
Animal park closes after 120+ animals seized
$100,000 worth of motorcycles damaged in abandoned trailer fire
Tweets by WDVMTV