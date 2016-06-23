Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
Court document: Las Vegas man plotted attacks on McDonald’s, synagogue and bar
Top Stories
Reports: West Virginia man person of interest in NYC subway bomb hoax
Uber driver convicted of raping intoxicated passenger
Child, adult taken to hospital after car went through house on Leitersburg Pike
Survey: 45 percent of Americans wear underwear for 2 days or longer
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Former_hollow_creek_golf_club
With new management at local golf club, management looking to expand to be more competitive
Trending Stories
Uber driver convicted of raping intoxicated passenger
Child, adult taken to hospital after car went through house on Leitersburg Pike
Hagerstown woman arrested for setting fire to motel room
3 former Berkeley Heights special needs staff arrested for failure to report suspected abuse and neglect
Eight WCPS receive PBIS Gold Status
Tweets by WDVMTV