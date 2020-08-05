Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Maryland
Virginia
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Elections
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
Entertainment
Top Stories
Moms create group-learning system for kids during virtual school year
Video
Fox rescued after getting head caught in DC fence
Gallery
Montgomery County officials, state leaders clash over reopening
Video
Brunswick elections generate record-high voter turnout
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Honoring You!
Stronger Together
Open For Business
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Inova Medical Minute
Living Black History
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Search
Search
Search
Division II Presidents Council
NCAA Division II cancels all fall sports championships
Trending Stories
Virginia COVID-19 update: August 5
Video
Wedding photographer captures Beirut explosion
Video
Breaking news: Body found behind local restaurant
Video
71-year-old man charged with 6 armed robberies spanning 8 years
Weather