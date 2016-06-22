Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
Florida man arrested for stealing wine, cheese dip and car from garage
Top Stories
ICE raids Tortilla Factory in Barboursville, WV
Tractor trailer and dump truck crash on I-70 WB
Court document: Las Vegas man plotted attacks on McDonald’s, synagogue and bar
Reports: West Virginia man person of interest in NYC subway bomb hoax
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Cumberland Police Department
Driver arrested after crashing his vehicle and fleeing the scene
Trending Stories
Tractor trailer and dump truck crash on I-70 WB
Reports: West Virginia man person of interest in NYC subway bomb hoax
Child, adult taken to hospital after car went through house on Leitersburg Pike
Hagerstown woman arrested for setting fire to motel room
3 former Berkeley Heights special needs staff arrested for failure to report suspected abuse and neglect
Tweets by WDVMTV