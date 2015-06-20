Skip to content
WDVM 25
Frederick
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Washington County Police Academy holds inaugural graduation ceremony
Hagerstown Council is in favor of keeping the sidewalk ordinance
Scott and House Democrats introduce ‘College Affordability Act’
Montgomery County Housing Impact Fairness Act would require rebuilt homes to pay impact fees
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
The Mel Robbins Show
Day of Giving Telethon
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Criterium
Tour of Washington County Rolls Through Hagerstown
Trending Stories
Weather
Section of Route 7 to become freeway, VDOT to remove stoplights
FCPS changes policy allowing school staff to administer CBD oil to students
MCPD Officer died of self-inflicted injury, Chief Medical Examiner determines
Adam’s Local Forecast for 10.16.19
Tweets by WDVMTV