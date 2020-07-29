Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Maryland
Virginia
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Elections
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
Entertainment
Top Stories
Montgomery County expands mental health crisis hotline amidst pandemic
Video
Man to bike every street in Arlington for AFAC, Black empowerment
Leesburg police investigate malicious stabbing, ask for witnesses
Video
Officer finds woman’s body while patrolling in Frederick
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Honoring You!
Stronger Together
Open For Business
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Job Connection
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
NBA extends community testing program to offer free COVID-19 tests in Orlando and other team markets
Trending Stories
Gov. Hogan expands mask mandate, details new COVID-19 data trends on July 29
Video
Food stamp debate: Trump administration has weighed drug testing, other restrictions
Video
Alexandria Police Department investigates early morning homicide
Police arrest suspect in Germantown homicide
Crews respond to apartment fire on Carroll Ave
Video