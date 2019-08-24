Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
The chicken wars: Who has the best chicken sandwich?
Top Stories
Hagerstown Fire Department reminds of Carbon Monoxide dangers
Second Annual Overdose Awareness Event
Man charged with making threats of mass violence in Maryland
Water main break impacts customers, damages roadway
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
Contests
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Cool Temperatures
Perfect weekend across the I-270 corridor
A slight chill in the air for the weekend
Trending Stories
A slight chill in the air for the weekend
Man charged with making threats of mass violence in Maryland
Water main break impacts customers, damages roadway
Pharmacy robbery ends in guilty plea
County fair to continue following horse accident, victims expected to be okay
Tweets by WDVMTV