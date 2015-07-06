Skip to content
WDVM 25
Frederick
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Suspect sought for inappropriately touching woman in Chevy Chase
NFL’s Ty Johnson cheered on by Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
Discovery Station holds annual Surgeons vs. Chefs pumpkin carve off
Hancock officials are still trying to determine what to do with the museum and visitor’s center that caught fire
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
The Mel Robbins Show
Day of Giving Telethon
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Charles Town Cannons
The Cannons takes the second of a double dip
Trending Stories
MCPD officer dies in Silver Spring shooting
NFL’s Ty Johnson cheered on by Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
140+ people donated blood for the Jefferson Medical Center’s second community drive
Man charged in Baltimore shooting of 2-year-old
Stranger sleeping in stairwell charged with malicious wounding
Tweets by WDVMTV