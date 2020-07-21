Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Maryland
Virginia
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Elections
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
Entertainment
Top Stories
Get to know Michael Rich, new Head Coach for the Catoctin Cougars
Video
Update: Missing 14-year-old boy found in Hampshire County was murdered, police say
Video
Extreme heat causes changes to coronavirus testing sites
Video
14 people shot after exchange of gunfire after South Side funeral: police
Weather
Local Forecast
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Honoring You!
Stronger Together
Open For Business
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Job Connection
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Sonic the Hedgehog Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Catoctin Cougars
Get to know Michael Rich, new Head Coach for the Catoctin Cougars
Video
Trending Stories
14 people shot after exchange of gunfire after South Side funeral: police
Update: Missing 14-year-old boy found in Hampshire County was murdered, police say
Video
ACPS’s summer learning classes aid coronavirus learning slump
Video
Body found in the Potomac River, police conducting death investigation
Maryland & Virginia added to New York’s travel advisory