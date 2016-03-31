Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Veterans Voices
Ag News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
West Virginia family still without answers after 2018 fatal hit-and-run
Top Stories
Boonsboro celebrates the 48th annual “Boonsborough Days”
Wheaton welcomes new library and recreation center
Frederick Police investigate third shooting in eight days
Frederick, Maryland hosts Frederick Goes Purple kick-off event
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Marketplace
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Cake
GUILTY: Man sentenced to 30 years in prison after beating boy to death over cake
Trending Stories
Wheaton welcomes new library and recreation center
WDVM TV Schedule
West Virginia family still without answers after 2018 fatal hit-and-run
Route 9 closure could impact commuter traffic for a year
Weather
Tweets by WDVMTV