Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Maryland
Virginia
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Elections
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
Entertainment
Top Stories
Corridor H makes progress towards connecting West Virginia
Video
Board of Education holds town hall on FCPS reopening plans
Video
Parents & teachers speak out on WCPS’s distance learning decision
Video
Local photographer donating headshot sessions to help unemployed Americans
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Honoring You!
Stronger Together
Open For Business
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Job Connection
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Sonic the Hedgehog Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Blake Hartman
Musselman’s Blake Hartman talks about how different this off-season is; as West Virginia returns to play
Video
Trending Stories
Hagerstown man charged with defrauding federal government
Gov. Northam gives July 14 update on COVID-19 in Virginia
Video
Experts: Working from home can be a pain in the neck… and back
Video
Gov. Hogan gives Maryland’s latest COVID-19 update, announces fraud investigation
Video
Corridor H makes progress towards connecting West Virginia
Video