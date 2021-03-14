Spring-like temps this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – It’s been an unusually dry week with temperatures above average for this time of the year. We had more spring-like weather today and it will continue for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s while we have a couple of chances of rain this week.

A high pressure system is keeping us sunny and clear for Sunday, but a cold front passes through in the morning. Westerly winds will pick up during the day at 12-15 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. We’ll stay warm near 60 degrees and then drop to mid 40’s on Monday for our Highs. Sunshine during the day Monday, but clouds build by evening. A system is moving into our region by late evening with rain and snow mix possible. Nighttime lows near freezing but we’ll change over to rain. Looking for cloudy skies with isolated showers on Tuesday as we stay cloudy through St. Patrick’s Day.

Our next system will be more developed and have a lot of moisture. It will be a rain event on Thursday and Thursday night. Showers will continue into Friday as the system pulls away. Clearing out just in time for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures around 50 degrees.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing winds. NW winds becoming 12-15 mph by afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs near 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler, with clouds building late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Chance of rain/snow showers overnight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

Thursday: Rain likely. Possibly heavy at times towards the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro