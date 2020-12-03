YouTube announces lineup for discussions on racial justice

This combination photo shows Mark Cuban, Anthony Anderson and Skylar Diggins-Smith who will take part in a series of panel discussions on YouTube that are focused on racial justice. The video-sharing platform announced the lineup on Thursday for “Bear Witness, Take Action 2.” (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Cuban, Anthony Anderson and Skylar Diggins-Smith will take part in a series of panel discussions on YouTube that are focused on racial justice.

The video-sharing platform announced the lineup on Thursday for “Bear Witness, Take Action 2.” The two-hour special featuring the various panels and musical performances will premiere Saturday at 6 p.m. EST on the YouTube Originals channel.

Common and Keke Palmer return as hosts of the forum, which will include sports figures, entertainers and activists. The first event took place in June.

Patti LaBelle, Rapsody and SAINt JHN will perform.

“I’m excited to return for the second installment to continue these necessary discussions centered around racial injustices in order to nurture, enhance and protect Black lives,” Common said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to the talented and intelligent people we have joining us this time around for more compelling and impactful conversations that we believe will lead to action.”

The panels will venture into several topics including criminal justice reform, dealing with mental health during the pandemic and the intersectionality of race, gender and sexuality.

Some of the highlighted panels include a discussion between Cuban and New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins. The Dallas Mavericks owner and Jenkins are expected to talk about what happens when a team owner holds a conversation with a player about white privilege, civil responsibility and political activism.

Diggins-Smith will appear on panel with reporter Jemele Hill and activist Harry Edwards about athletes’ impact on today’s political movement.

Famed author Isabel Wilkerson will talk with Soledad O’Brien about making society more equitable.

“It is so important that we keep a dialogue about racial justice going beyond any particular moment,” Palmer said. “I want to encourage my peers to continue to have thoughtful and powerful conversations that will lead us to change. Let’s talk about it, take action, and see change realized.”