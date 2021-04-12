Young tennis star from Northern Virginia impresses on national stage

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) – At just 15-years-old, McLean High School freshman Tatum Evans, is already making a name for herself on the national tennis stage.

Earlier this month, Evans and her partner won the doubles title at the Easter Bowl in San Diego. The Easter Bowl is one of five U.S. Tennis Association National Championship events.

Tatum also reached the final in the singles bracket. According to the UTSA’s website, Tatum is currently ranked second in the nation for under-16 girls tennis.

Tatum says that her recent success is all a result of her hard work over the past year.

“I switched coaches, I trained really hard and so during COVID I made my big jump I got so so so much better,” Evans told WDVM. “My first tournament back was orange bowl which I did incredibly well in and that I had Easter bowl obviously.”