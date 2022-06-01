ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — There has been a lot of talk about whether or not Commanders defensive end Chase Young should be attendance at organized team activities. Last week, Young was not in attendance as he was rehabbing from his torn ACL away from the facility. This week, however, he’s with the team.



“I mean, as long as he’s getting his rehab done, that’s important, says offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. “I don’t care where he’s getting it done. We need him for Sundays. He doesn’t need to be here. But I am glad I get to see him in the locker room and stuff like that. We need him for Sunday at the end of the day. So whether it’s here or Indonesia, I don’t care where it’s at.”

Last season, Young tore his ACL in week ten versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wednesday, head coach Ron Rivera said there is no timeline for for Young’s return, but Young says he is feeling good.

“You know, I am running, you know, I’ve squatted a substantial amount of weight.” said Young. “I am not going to throw any numbers out there. But you know, everything is going as planned. I am happy where I am at and I am confident on everything I am doing going forward.”

In nine game last season for the Commanders, Young had 15 tackles and one and a half sacks before his injury.