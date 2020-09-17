“You want to keep that guy contained”: Washington prepares for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — After the week one victory over the Eagles, week two doesn’t get any easier, as the Washington Football team will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals.

The defensive line came up big against Philly, sacking Eagles QB Carson Wentz eight times. But this week, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has a little more speed.

“You want to keep that guy contained,” said Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera. “You don’t want to give him an opportunity to extend plays. With his athleticism and his arm, he can make plays.”

“He brings that other aspect, that run aspect, into the game,” said defensive end Chase Young. “So, that’s definitely something we are going to have to look at and have a game plan for.”