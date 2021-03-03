“..You forget how much it really means to you..” Linganore Lancers football prepare for season, excited for the chance to play

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – It’s been over a year since the Linganore Lancers have played on a football field; in a competitive setting.

“Somebody told me it was 400-something, but – after about 25 I lose count anyways.”. said Head Coach Rick Conner, when asked about how many days exactly has it been.”

Well, we’re certainly over 25 days; but in less than 25 days, the Lancers will be back on the gridiron for their first football game, in a shortened fall sports season through Frederick County Public Schools, that will give them six weeks of competition.

“Oh my gosh what a blast. To be honest with you, until something’s taken away – you forget how much it really means to you, so it’s been – it’s been nothing but an awesome time, I like these guys. I like our coaches, everybody is having fun. And they also have a sense of urgency and they realize, this is a second chance, and they’re trying to make the most of it.”

Teams in Frederick County have been broken up into two divisions, with five teams each. The first division will be made up of Linganore, Oakdale, Urbana, Walkersville and Middletown. And the second division will have Catoctin, Brunswick, Thomas Johnson, Tuscarora, and Frederick.

The first week, which begins on March 5th will feature scrimmages between teams from opposing divisions. Then, every team will play each team in its division and one cross-division opponent during the six-week regular season. The first regular season game, will be played on Friday, March 12th. The cross-division games on the final week, will be based on records; the team with the best record in each division will play against each other, for the title of the top team in Frederick County.

“Frederick County is loaded.” said Coach Conner, “So, every Friday night, it’s gonna be a battle. We’re looking forward to it, our kids have put some time in. We’ve had nothing but outstanding practices – like I said, if nothing else, it’s just been fun.”