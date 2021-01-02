“You don’t win at Wisconsin if you’re not getting better;” Mark Turgeon discusses loss to Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Men’s basketball team dropped to 1-3 in Big Ten play with Thursday’s loss to undefeated Michigan.

Despite the loss though, Mark Turgeon sees growth in his team.

“We were up 54-50 against a team that was playing at a extremely high level, ” said Turgeon.

“We played with great confidence tonight, up until about 8 minute mark of the second half. We competed. We tried hard. We just couldn’t guard. But, we guarded pretty well in the second half at Purdue, we guarded well, we were getting better.”

“We were really coming,” said Turgeon. “You don’t win at Wisconsin if you’re not getting better guys.”

Also, an update on Maryland senior guard, Darryl Morsell. Morsell left the game Thursday night and was treated at Medical Center. WDVM learned today that Morsell is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after undergoing a successful surgery Friday morning to repair a fractured bone in his face.