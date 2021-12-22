“You control your destiny if you go out and win.” Washington prepare for playoff battle with last three games

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – With last night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington’s chances at the playoffs just got that much worse.

Sitting with a 6-8 record right now, the team have just around a 10 percent chance of making the playoffs right now, according to FiveThirtyEight and The New York Times.

“The only way we get a chance is if we win.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “So to me that is control. You control your destiny if you go out and win. I believe then we get into the playoffs.”

Outside of the issues the team has dealt with, in regards to COVID-19, Washington just placed LB Cole Holcomb, and RB J.D McKissic on the injured reserve list, which would keep them out of the last three games of the season; a huge blow for the team as they enter this final stretch.

WFT Activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

T Cornelius Lucas



Placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

LB Cole Holcomb



Activated the following practice squad player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

DE William Bradley-King — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 22, 2021

A big part of it too, though, is being healthy at the right time, getting players back at the right opportunity, not having a big distraction, being able to stay focused as you trend towards something.” said Rivera, “We’ll find out. We’ve got a short week, but that’s interesting. What’s important, though, is we take advantage of the opportunity to practice tomorrow and Friday and then our preparation on Saturday and Sunday as we wait for the game Sunday evening and see what happens.”

The team will prepare to travel to Dallas on December 26th, creating a short week for Washington to gameplan for the Cowboys (10-4).

“What we’ll try to do with that is simulate some sort of situational football with some sort of tempo.” Rivera said. “But again, not overly strenuous on the guys because we’re really trying to be aware and cognizant that they gotta get their legs back.”

Washington stand just outside of the NFC Wild Card spot, with the New Orleans Saints (7-7), the Minnesota Vikings (7-7), and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) in front of them.

Washington will play Dallas next, and then come back home to play Philadelphia on January 2nd for their final home game of the season, before travelling to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants on January 9th to end their season.

“We gotta take ’em one at a time, and we gotta be focused on it one at a time.” said Rivera, “As I said earlier, the one thing that really stood out in my mind more than anything else is just we try to do more than we needed to and that was something that I thought we could have handled better.”