Yorktown, South Lakes boy’s soccer comes down to penalty kicks, Patriots win 11-10

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — The 6D Northern Region boy’s soccer final went the 80-plus minutes without a goal, but Yorktown was able to come out with the win over South Lakes 11-10 in penalty kicks.

In extra time, South Lakes was able to get a quick goal all thanks to Aidan Mahoney. But the senior gave an inappropriate gesture to the Yorktown student section during his celebration, and was given a red card.

Now down to ten men, the Seahawks had their backs against a wall in extra time. Moments after the South Lakes goal, Yorktown was able to find the equalizer from the foot of John McMahon. The game was tied 1-1 heading into penalty kicks.

Both teams could not miss a PK. Each side went through their five-man rotations twice without a miss. Each team tried two goalkeepers during that span, and all four couldn’t make a save.

During round eleven, both teams moved to a third goalkeeper. Yorktown made their eleventh shot, but the Patriot’s third GK Tristan Kickbush made a save on his first attempt and sealed the deal.

Yorktown moves on to the State Semifinals which will be played on Monday.