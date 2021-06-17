Yorktown, South Lakes boy’s soccer comes down to penalty kicks, Patriots win 11-10

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — The 6D Northern Region boy’s soccer final went the 80-plus minutes without a goal, but Yorktown was able to come out with the win over South Lakes 11-10 in penalty kicks.

In extra time, South Lakes was able to get a quick goal all thanks to Aidan Mahoney. But the senior gave an inappropriate gesture to the Yorktown student section during his celebration, and was given a red card.

Now down to ten men, the Seahawks had their backs against a wall in extra time. Moments after the South Lakes goal, Yorktown was able to find the equalizer from the foot of John McMahon. The game was tied 1-1 heading into penalty kicks.

Both teams could not miss a PK. Each side went through their five-man rotations twice without a miss. Each team tried two goalkeepers during that span, and all four couldn’t make a save.

During round eleven, both teams moved to a third goalkeeper. Yorktown made their eleventh shot, but the Patriot’s third GK Tristan Kickbush made a save on his first attempt and sealed the deal.

Yorktown moves on to the State Semifinals which will be played on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter