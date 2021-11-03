Yorktown field hockey claims 6D Region title, defeats Madison 1-0

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — In the 6D Northern Regional Final, the Yorktown Patriots came out victorious over the reigning Class 6 state champs 1-0.

The Warhawks played much better this time around against the Patriots. Earlier in the regular season, Yorktown defeated Madison 4-0, but this time was much closer.

It took until the 4th quarter before a goal was scored. Emily Stafford sent a long ball to her sister Olivia, and the freshman did the rest, juking out a defender and the goalie to score the game winner.

Both teams advance to the state tournament, which begins on November 9.

